VIJAYAWADA: Polling was peaceful in election to five constituencies, including three graduates' and two teachers' constituencies, of AP Legislative Council on Thursday.



Elections were held for the North Coastal Andhra (graduates), Prakasam - Nellore - Chittoor (both graduates and teachers), Kadapa - Kurnool - Nellore (both graduates and teachers) constituencies.



Interestingly, Forest and Environment Minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy was prevented by polling staff from casting his vote for the graduates MLC seat in Chittoor district after finding different spellings in his name in the voters list and identity card.



In Ongole, District Collector Sujatha Sharma first arrived to the polling station at Gosha Hospital Compound in Gantapalem in Ongole town without her identity card. But, after the polling staff asking for the identity card, she returned to her residence and came back with her identity card to cast her vote.



As many as 65 graduates boycotted voting in Venkatadripalem in Kandukur mandal alleging that the public representatives were not fulfilling even the basic needs of their village.