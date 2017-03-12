VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his government is committed for the welfare of the Backward Classes (BCs), Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the TDP government had allocated Rs 6,320 crore towards scholarships to BC students in the last three years against Rs 6,727 crore allocated by the previous Congress government in 10 years.

While, the Congress government spent Rs 127.49 crore for 43,398 beneficiaries in a decade, the TDP government allocated Rs 358.55 crore for 98,146 BC beneficiaries in the last year, the Chief Minister said.

Alleging that the Congress government had neglected the welfare of BCs completely, he said his government was focusing on implementing various schemes to ensure the financial development of BCs.

During a review meeting with the officials of BC Welfare Department at his residence in Undavalli near here on Saturday, Naidu opined that despite implementing welfare schemes to BCs compared to the previous government, there is very need for more focus on the issues of BCs.

"Of course, we are extending welfare schemes to BCs better than the past. But, it is not enough and we should implement more welfare schemes for the benefit of BCs in the next two years," he directed the officials.

Stating that there are 139 sub-castes in BCs, he wanted the officials to analyse the data of each and every sub-caste so as to come across their needs and to implement the welfare schemes accordingly. "After identifying those continuing in traditional professions, we can also give them skill development training and increasing their income levels," he observed.

He also directed the officials to set up corpus fund for allowing BC students to get higher education in abroad under NTR Vidyadaran scheme.