Nine labourers die in separate road mishaps in Andhra Pradesh

The police registered a case and handed over the bodies to the family members of the deceased.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR/ONGOLE: Nine labourers were killed in two separate road mishaps in Guntur and Prakasam districts on Friday. At least 20 other workers were injured in the two incidents.

In Guntur district, an auto-rickshaw trolley carrying around 15 farm labourers lost control due to overloading and fell into a fish tank on the outskirts of Jangamaheswarapuram in Gurazala mandal. Four persons died on the spot in the incident. The deceased were identified as Kadiyam Narasamma, Perla Marthamma, Pacham Kumari and Kadiyam Swarupa, all residents of Gurazala. Kadiyam Sammakka and Gandam Venkatamma died while being shifted to hospital. About 10 workers sustained injuries in the incident.

According to police, the farm labourers were returning from Uppacherla to Jangamaheswarapuram after the end of their day’s work when the mishap occurred. The overcrowded vehicle lost balance and fell into the fish tank while passing on the bund. The bodies of victims were handed over to their family members after the conduct of post mortem.

In another incident, a tractor trolley overturned while negotiating a sharp turn, killing three workers at Somaripeta village in Bestavaripeta mandal of Prakasam district. Around 10 persons were injured in the incident. The condition of two persons is said to be critical.

They are undergoing treatment at Kambham hospital.

The Bestavaripeta police said that the driver of the tractor trolley lost control while taking a turn. The police said that all the victims are workers and the deceased have been identified as J Nagendra (37), Kothapalli Sriramulu (48), and Sandireddy Polireddy (55)-- all residents of Jangamguntla village in Prakasam district.

