VISAKHAPATNAM: Elections to the Visakhapatnam Bar Association (VBA) for 2017-18 will be held on April 7. VBA president NV Suman announced the elections in a news conference on Friday and said that senior advocate Lanka Jagannadham had been elected as election officer.

Jagannadham told newsmen that the elections would be conducted from 10.30 am to 5 pm. He said that from March 20 to 25, the nominations can be filed for the posts of president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, treasurer, women advocate representative, cultural and sports secretary, library secretary and another nine office-bearers. On March 26, the nominations will be scrutinised and the final list of contestants will be announced the same evening. The withdrawal of nominations is allowed on March 28. The polling will be held on April 7. Counting would take place after polling is completed, he said.