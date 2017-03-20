VIJAYAWADA: Members of the AgriGold Customers and Agents’ Welfare Association on Sunday once again took to the streets urging the State government seeking justice before the Assembly session concludes.

On Sunday, woman protesters also joined and took out a rally from Tummalapalli Kalakshetram to Lenin Centre.

Hundreds of women from across the State participated in the rally and denounced the indifferent attitude of the State government towards AgriGold consumers.

Though some of the agrigold properties have been seized, there is no progress in auctioning the same. The protestors alleged that the government was obstructing the auctioning process.

NFIW A P secretary P Durga Bhavani alleged that government’s apathy has forced them to took to the streets. “Though more than 100 consumers have committed suicide in the last two years after the scam broke out, the government is still not inclined to resolve the issue,” she said.

She also took a dig at the government for not initiating stern action against the perpetrators of the scam by not arresting chairman Avva Venkata Rama Rao and his son, who are leading a luxurious life.