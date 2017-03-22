ELURU: The news of alleged leak of ninth class Mathematics question paper spread like wildfire in Narsapur on Tuesday.



On hearing the news, many students made frantic efforts to get the question paper. According to the new system, all annual examinations from sixth to ninth classes will be held at a time in the State like SSC public exams.

Utmost secrecy is maintained in setting the question papers for the annual exams and their printing. The printed question papers are sent to various examination centres amidst tight security.



When contacted, District Education Officer RS Ganga Bhavani said: “All examinations will be held at a time. The question papers will reach the examination centres just before the commencement of the exam. There is virtually no scope for leak of question papers. The alleged leak of ninth class Mathematics question paper has not come to my notice so far.”



