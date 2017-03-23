VIJAYAWADA: While Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that he never seen an irresponsible opposition party like the YSRC, Leader of the Opposition Y S Jaganmohan Reddy charged the former of having no morals.



After the YSRC members walking out of the Assembly when the Chief Minister is getting ready to administer pledge to the members on water conservation, Naidu said in his long political career for about four decades, he had never come across to such opposition party like YSRC.



"The YSRC leaders are making allegations against me in connection with the cash for vote scam despite the High Court setting aside the petition. But, they approached the Apex Court and it admitted the petition.



Whereas the YSRC chief had already spent over 16 months in jail in connection with amassing huge wealth. I can not understand how the YSRC leaders making allegations against me despite I am proving clean as all the cases filed against me were dismissed so far as I did nothing wrong," he said.



Meanwhile, the YSRC chief, speaking over boycotting the the pledge administered by the Chief Minister in the Assembly on water conservation, said that it is ridiculous on the part of Naidu to project himself as ambassador of water conservation as he failed to complete irrigation projects in the State.



He sought to know how Naidu can deliver a statement without having a debate on water conservation and projects in the Assembly