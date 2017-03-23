Miscreants made a vain bid to open the strong room of the AP Grameena Bank in Vizianagaram in the wee hours of Wednesday

VIZIANAGARAM : Unidentified miscreants made a vain bid to rob the branch of Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank in Vizianagaram town in the wee hours of Wednesday. Unable to open the strong room, the frustrated miscreants allegedly set the documents afire and damaged the CCTV cameras, before leaving the premises.



According to Vizianagaram Town Inspector Shoban babu, the miscreants gained entry into the bank by breaking the shutter locks at around 2 am on Wednesday.

. The broken locks lying at the entrance

of the bank | Express



They tried to open the bank ‘safe’ which has money, using some equipment, but in vain.

Irked with this, the police suspect, the robbers might have set the bank documents on fire and damaged a few electronic devices, before leaving the bank. However, the cops do not rule out the chances of short-circuit after damaging several electronic devices.



On Wednesday morning, the bank authorities, after realising that a robbery attempt was made on the branch, informed the police personnel.



The found the burnt documents strewn around the floor and the CCTV cameras damaged.

“The miscreants have taken away the CCTV storage devices which means there are no camera footage available. Moreover, we are unable to have fingerprints from the scene of crime, as the room was burnt.

It is yet to be established whether the room caught fire due to short-circuit after the culprits damaged the CCTVs or they themselves set the room afire,” said Inspector Shoban Babu, adding that the bank do not even have a security guard.



“Not a single penny has been stolen from the bank. Many documents have been burnt though,” a personnel associated with the investigation quoted bank authorities as saying.



However, the bank officials have soft copies of all the documents that have been burnt, the police added.

Following a complaint lodged by from the bank authorities, a case has been registered and special teams have been formed to nab the culprits. Further, Investigation is on.