HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure with the ongoing investigation by the Andhra Pradesh CID into the scam-hit Akshaya Gold comapny, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday directed the probe agency to submit case status report by Monday.



"The CID officials claimed of arrests and registration of cases against the accused, but could not trace the amount collected from the depositors", the bench observed.



The bench of Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice S V Bhatt was dealing with petitions filed by Akshaya Gold Depositors and Agents Welfare Association and another seeking recovery of the depositors money and action against those involved in the fraud.



Petitioner's counsel Arjun Kumar submitted that the facts with regard to the amount collected from the depositors would come out if the CID arrests the founder directors of the company.



On the other hand, special counsel of AP Krishna Prakash said that the CID had so far registered 26 cases and of them filed charge-sheets in 24 cases. Arrests could take place if the court issues arrest warrant, he added and sought to adjourn the case for placing further details before the court.



The bench posted the matter to Monday for further hearing.



Dealing with batch petitions by Agri Gold depositors and agents welfare association and others seeking CBI probe into the scam and for recovery of the depositors money, the bench made it clear that it would give top priority to repay the amounts realised out of auction of properties to the depositors and then would concentrate on prosecution of company management.



The bench posted the matter to Monday to facilitate the CID and company management to come up with better suggestions with regard to auction of identified properties of Agri Gold.