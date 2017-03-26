ANANTAPUR: The cold war between the Janasena Party and BJP, once political allies, took a new turn with BJP state president K Haribabu leaving the decision of continuation of ties to Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan. He also made it clear that his party will remain unaffected either way.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the BJP state-level conference held in Anantapur on Sunday, Haribabu said their party’s decision depends on Jana Sena party Chief Pawan Kalyan’s call. He added that his party was not making any attempts to distance Jana Sena.

Referring to the recent face off between politicians and officials in Vijayawada, Haribabu said people’s representatives should act in a more dignified manner and the same applies to officials too. “What had happened at Vijayawada RTA office is most unfortunate,” he said.

The BJP MP from Visakhapatnam said the Central Government is keen on enhancement of Assembly seats in both Telugu states. However, there is no clarity on the issue at as the Constitutional provisions and those of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act provisions are contradicting on the issue. In accordance with Article 170 of the Constitution, number of assembly seats cannot be increased till 2026, but the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act provisions says otherwise.

The government is consulting experts on the issue before taking a decision, Haribabu said.