SSC question paper leak: Narayana School attender found guilty

By Express News Service

NELLORE: An employee of Narayana School at Dhanalakshmipuram, which is one of the SSC examination centres in the city, is found to have leaked the class X science question paper on March 25. Similarly, the invigilator and two other officials, who were suspended by the Education Department on Monday in this case, are found not guilty.

Disclosing the details to mediapersons here on Tuesday, SP Vishal Gunni said that the four-page SSC science question paper from 19E (A) series was uploaded on WhatsApp by attender Praveen, who was working at Dhanalakshmipuram branch of Narayana School on March 25.

The education officials on Sunday assured thorough investigation into the issue and suspended invigilator S Mahesh, chief superintendent Srinivasulu and departmental officer Mumtaz Meheja the same day, holding them responsible for the incident.

However, during the inquiry, district education officer Muvva Ramalingam found that Praveen leaked the question paper and the suspended officials were not guilty. Following this, the DEO lodged a complaint with the Nellore Rural police at 6 pm on Monday. The cyber crime police are looking into the issue, the SP informed.

“Attender Praveen, who is working at Dhanalakshmipuram branch of Narayana School, took the photos of the question paper when I was verifying and collecting signatures from the students at 9.25 am on March 25. Later, he uploaded the pictures on WhatsApp. Praveen confessed to his crime and his mobile phone has been handed over to the DEO for further investigation,” said Sagara Mahesh, the invigilator who was suspended by the Education Department.

Meanwhile, NSUI district president Kesava Narayana and other student union leaders demanded stern action against the management of Narayana School in the question paper leak case.