Reddy Subrahmanyam​ to be the new deputy chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party MLC Reddy Subrahmanyam was named as the new deputy chairman of AP Legislative Council on Thursday.

He will be succeeding incumbent Singareddy Venkata Satish Kumar Reddy from Kadapa who was elected to the council from MLAs' quota in 2011. The latter will retire on Friday.

Reddy Subrahmanyam was elected to the council from Local Authority Constituency in East Godavari district in 2015.

Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is understood to have finalised Reddy Subrahmanyam's name after consulting TDP MLCs earlier in the day.