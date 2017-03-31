VIJAYAWADA: The buzz that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu may reconstitute his 20-member cabinet on April 2 or at the most, on April 6, has suddenly filled the air with a lot of anticipation.

It is almost certain that Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, who was sworn in as MLC on Thursday, will be inducted but as for the other berths, there is intense speculation on who could be in or out.

As Naidu's cabinet has 20 members (including himself), he still has six berths vacant. If he chooses to drop some on the grounds of inefficiency or act under compulsion to rope in more number of young faces, the number might go up.

According to sources, the Chief Minister wants to have the swearing in ceremony at the Secretariat at Velagapudi, in a departure from established practice of holding such events at the Raj Bahvan in Hyderabad. Naidu is said to be busy examining several factors, going through surveys he has commissioned on the performance of not only ministers but also MLAs.

As most probably the new-look cabinet would be the one that would face the elections in 2019, Naidu is looking at various aspects like balancing caste and faction equations in each district. As the TDP would have to face YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next election, the cabinet is expected to have at least four Reddys as against the present two.

The sources said Naidu wants to have a judicious mix of the young and the old. With the induction of Lokesh and most likely, Bhuma Akhila Priya, the council of ministers would have young faces to appeal to the youth. Naidu is said to have been impressed by the way Akhila conducted herself in the Assembly after the death of her father Bhuma Nagireddy recently and made up his mind to take her into the cabinet that day itself.

Akhila would be taking the place which her father should have occupied and Naidu intends to checkmate deputy chief miniter and BC leader KE Krishna Murthy, with whom his relations have of late turned a little cold, that way. TDP circles believe party president K Kala Venkata Rao might be taken into the cabinet and deputy chief minister N China Rajappa might be asked to take over the reins of the party as during the next two years, party activities would come to the centre stage to face elections in 2019.

Among the new Reddy additions, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy could be given a chance, a gift of sorts for winning the Kadapa MLC seat for Naidu, breaking the YSRC bastion. Chandramohan Reddy was in charge of Kapapa MLC election along with minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. At the same time, B Ravichanda Yadav, an MLC from Nellore, is also being considered as Naidu is keen on roping in BCs too into his cabinet. Yadav is about 40 and could be part of the young brigade. As there is no representaiton for Muslims in the present cabinet, Naidu is expected to rope in MLC MA Sharief.

Sources said axe may fall on a minister in South Coastal Andhra who has a penchant for inviting controversies.