RTA begins checking fitness of private school buses

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the fitness certificates issued to the vehicles set to lapse on May 15, the transport department is conducting a fitness testing drive for all private corporate school buses and vehicles.

The RTA officials on Tuesday launched a school checking drive for buses and vehicles. As per the Motor Vehicle Act, all the school managements should follow the fitness norms for their buses and other vehicles used for ferrying the students.In case the school managements do not comply with the norms, the buses or vehicles would be seized, warned the transport authorities.



Meanwhile, the Road Transport Authorities have made arrangements to check 50 school bus and other vehicles per day on the RTA office premises.

“We have started issuing fitness and pollution certificates for school buses from Tuesday. All school managements have been informed about the drive. If any vehicle is found without the mandatory certificates, it will be seized and penalty will be imposed,” said deputy transport commissioner S Venkateswara Rao.

Drivers’ training sessions mooted

The transport officials will organise a month-long driving training programmes for all private, corporate school bus drivers from the May-end. As part of the programme, experts from the Vizianagaram RTC Driving School will impart training on safe driving. The Vizag authorities are also making arrangements for organising three such training camps at Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and Gajuwaka. The drivers will be charged a fee of `600.At the coaching classes, road safety, vehicle technology, accident investigation and first aid topics will also be taught.

Vehicle count

2,000 (approx)

Total no. of school vehicles

1,050

No. of vehicles plying in Vizag RTA limits

950

No. of vehicles plying in Gajuwaka-Anakapalle limits