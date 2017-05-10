Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTA begins checking fitness of private school buses

50 school vehicles being checked per day; the certificates issued last year set to lapse on May 15

Published: 10th May 2017 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2017 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Police conducting a breathalyser test on a bus driver in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the fitness certificates issued to the vehicles set to lapse on May 15, the transport department is conducting a fitness testing drive for all private corporate school buses and vehicles.

The RTA officials on Tuesday launched a school checking drive for buses and vehicles. As per the Motor Vehicle Act, all the school managements should follow the fitness norms for their buses and other vehicles used for ferrying the students.In case the school managements do not comply with the norms, the buses or vehicles would be seized, warned the transport authorities.

Meanwhile, the Road Transport Authorities have made arrangements to check 50 school bus and other vehicles per day on the RTA office premises.

“We have started issuing fitness and pollution certificates for school buses from Tuesday. All school managements have been informed about the drive. If any vehicle is found without the mandatory certificates, it will be seized and penalty will be imposed,” said deputy transport commissioner S Venkateswara Rao.

Drivers’ training sessions mooted

The transport officials will organise a month-long driving training programmes for all private, corporate school bus drivers from the May-end. As part of the programme, experts from the Vizianagaram RTC Driving School will impart training on safe driving. The Vizag authorities are also making arrangements for organising three such training camps at Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle and Gajuwaka. The drivers will be charged a fee of `600.At the coaching classes, road safety, vehicle technology, accident investigation and first aid topics will also be taught.

Vehicle count
2,000 (approx)
Total no. of school vehicles         
1,050
No. of vehicles plying in Vizag RTA limits                  
950
No. of vehicles plying in Gajuwaka-Anakapalle limits 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp