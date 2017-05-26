VISAKHAPATNAM: Police commissioner T Yoganand appealed to Vizagites to extend full cooperation to the police for hassle-free traffic in view of the three-day Mahanadu from Saturday at the AU Engineering College grounds. The Police department is making extensive security as well as traffic management arrangements to avoid disruption to the regular commuters of the city. The CP addressed media persons at the police commissionerate here on Thursday.



He said that nearly 2,000 additional forces would be deployed for the Mahanadu and regulate the city traffic. For the smooth flow of vehicle traffic, the CP said that it would issue four types of vehicle passes of A, B, C and D categories.

To a question, the CP said that they had some information about movement of some anti-social elements and the Police department was making arrangements to face any situation and maintain law and order. “We are making high-level security arrangements for the mega event and I am confident that the Mahanadu passes off peacefully,” Yoganand said.



Traffic signal system

On the failure of the traffic signal system, the CP said, “This is very bad on the part of the private agency which was appointed for maintenance of the signalling system. They don’t respond properly. Within short period GVMC authorities will set right the situation.”

We are making alternative arrangements to clear the traffic snarls. We are deploying more staff for traffic regulation duty from Saturday. We also directed our traffic wing to work extra time, if needed,” the CP explained. K.Mahendra Patrudu, the ADCP, said that nearly 200 additional police were being deployed for the Mahanadu as a part of the alternative arrangements to control the vehicle rush on the identified traffic routes. “Meanwhile, the signalling system in all busy junctions will be repaired and re-installed by the GVMC authorities.”