Andhra Pradesh legislature session starts today sans Opposition YSRC

By Online Desk

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly kicked off its winter session on Friday without the Opposition YSRC, which has decided to boycott the session as a move to protest against the speaker for not taking action against those MLAs who defected from their party.

The session is slated to sit till November 25. A decision to this effect was taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting at 9.45am.

According to the decision, the session will have 10 working days, from November 10 to November 25 with five holidays in between.

The assembly will take up discussions on 27 issues. It has also decided to take up a discussion on Pattiseema Project.

Unlike before, there were no clamouring of MLAs from the Opposition for the attention of the Speaker and demands for the adjournment motion seeking discussion on some topic, they felt important. There were no heated arguments between members of Treasury and Opposition benches and no storming towards Speaker’s podium expressing protests. The question hour continued in a calm manner.