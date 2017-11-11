Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nutritional deficiency among women on rise in East Godavari

Low income, poverty main factors for prevalence of malnutrition

Published: 11th November 2017 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2017 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA:  THE rate of nutritional deficiency among women in East Godavari district is on the rise. Unhealthy and unbalanced eating habits are a major reason for this problem. As part of the Prime Minister’s Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), a total of 6,355 pregnant women have been tested and it was found out that the health of 818 women is at risk. The Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) is divided into 28 projects for administrative convenience.

As many as 25 child development project officers (CDPO) have been appointed to head these projects. There are 5,546 Anganwadi centres across the district with only 172 supervisors. “The number of women with malnutrition is on the rise in Rangampata, Jaggampeta, Chinturu and Devipattinam areas in the district and most of them come to the hospital only when other associated complications appear,” said a gynaecologist.

“Though severe nutritional deficiency cases are rarely reported, women with other complications like hormonal imbalance, renal problems or absorption issues need nutritional supplementation,” the doctor said. Though the AP government is funding free diet scheme for pregnant women under Anna Amrutha Hastham scheme, the State lags behind in providing pregnancy care. Added to nutritional deficiencies, problems such as traditional beliefs, fads and fallacies aggravate malnutrition.

Malnutrition lowers resistance to diseases, resulting in higher morbidity, apathy, lethargy and reduction of working efficiency. ICDS programme is a major strategy in providing children with the basic health and nutrition-related services, pre-school education and other supportive services such as water supply and sanitation. The supplementary nutrition in ICDS provides eggs, milk and 125 grams of rice and 30 grams of pulses to women.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
east godavari andhra pradesh malnutrition women nutritional deficiency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp