Stop drawing Krishna water: KRMB to AP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In response to repeated requests by the Telangana government, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to stop drawing Krishna water from Pothireddypadu head regulator immediately. The KRMB wrote a letter to AP to this effect on Tuesday. As against its allocated quota of 5 tmc from Pothireddypadu, AP drew 12 tmc water till Tuesday, the KRMB stated.



“It is observed from daily data that the water release from Pothireddypadu head regulator is 12.436 tmc as on October 3 at 6 am against water release order of 5 tmc (inclusive of already drawn water of about 1.5 tmc). A copy of Engineer-in-Chief’s (Telangana State) letter is herewith enclosed. It is requested to stop the drawals from Pothireddypadu head regulator with immediate effect,” KRMB member-secretary Samir Chatterjee wrote to the AP Irrigation Department. TS Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar said that though the Board had directed AP to stop drawals from Pothireddypadu on September 27, AP ignored the directive.