Home States Andhra Pradesh

US firm to study mega Kurnool Solar Park

 The efforts of Andhra Pradesh government to harness solar energy in a big way by establishing mega solar parks in the State are drawing global attention. 

Published: 07th October 2017 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2017 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The efforts of Andhra Pradesh government to harness solar energy in a big way by establishing mega solar parks in the State are drawing global attention. US-based firm Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), which is located in California and considered a pioneer in promoting renewable energy sources and energy efficiency for environment protection, has evinced keen interest to take up the 1,000 MW Solar Park in Kurnool  as a case study. It wants to showcase the advantage of renewable energy. 

A team from NRDC led by its director (India initiative on climate change and clean energy) Anjali Jaiswal met Energy Minister Kala Venkata Rao and Energy Department officials including Principal Secretary Ajay Jain separately on Friday. Venkata Rao explained to Jaiswal and team that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to making Andhra Pradesh a clean energy State.

He said the State, which is already leading the country in renewable energy, is determined to establish a micro grid system to reduce transmission and distribution losses to 5 per cent. He maintained that it will benefit the farmers with day time power. Venkata Rao said the government has a target to establish solar parks with a total installed capacity of 4,000 MW. Already, Kurnool Solar Park with 1,000 mw installed capacity has been completed within a record 24 months time and other solar parks are coming up in Anantapur and Kadapa districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp