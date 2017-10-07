US firm to study mega Kurnool Solar Park

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The efforts of Andhra Pradesh government to harness solar energy in a big way by establishing mega solar parks in the State are drawing global attention. US-based firm Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), which is located in California and considered a pioneer in promoting renewable energy sources and energy efficiency for environment protection, has evinced keen interest to take up the 1,000 MW Solar Park in Kurnool as a case study. It wants to showcase the advantage of renewable energy.

A team from NRDC led by its director (India initiative on climate change and clean energy) Anjali Jaiswal met Energy Minister Kala Venkata Rao and Energy Department officials including Principal Secretary Ajay Jain separately on Friday. Venkata Rao explained to Jaiswal and team that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to making Andhra Pradesh a clean energy State.

He said the State, which is already leading the country in renewable energy, is determined to establish a micro grid system to reduce transmission and distribution losses to 5 per cent. He maintained that it will benefit the farmers with day time power. Venkata Rao said the government has a target to establish solar parks with a total installed capacity of 4,000 MW. Already, Kurnool Solar Park with 1,000 mw installed capacity has been completed within a record 24 months time and other solar parks are coming up in Anantapur and Kadapa districts.