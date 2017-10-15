Home States Andhra Pradesh

7 gates of Srisailam reservoir opened, copious inflows continue

Nagarjuna Sagar water level likely to touch FRL, drinking water for Krishna Delta, Rayalseema to be met  

Published: 15th October 2017 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2017 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Flood water enters into Sri Maddileti Narasimhaswamy Temple in Betamcherla mandal of Kurnool district on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Copious inflows continue into the Srisailam project, which is full, and water is being let downstream into Nagarjuna Sagar. As many as 7 of the 12 gates of the project were opened with the inflows increasing hour by hour.At 8 p.m. on Saturday, inflows at a rate of 1,94,107 cusecs were recorded while the outflows stood at 2,81,803 cusecs. There are 210.9946 TMC of water is stored in the dam against the total capacity of 215.8070 TMC, dam superintendent of engineer A Mallikarjuna Reddy said. 

Large part of the inflows into the project were from Jurala project in Telangana. Inflows at the rate of 1,60,754 cusecs were received from Jurala, while it was 31,353 cusecs from Sunkesula barrage on Tungabhadra and 2000 cusecs from Handri river. Through spillway alone, water was released at the discharge rate 1,94,956 cusecs.

In fact, the inflows into Srisailam were above 2 lakh cusecs since 10:30 p.m. on Friday night and at one point, the inflows touched 2,39,793 cusecs and the outflows touched 2,83,609 cusecs. However, since evening, the inflows started receding and by Sunday morning the inflows might recede by another 20,000 to 25,000 cusecs. 

At the same time, water level of Nagarjunasagar project is steadily climbing. At 8 p.m. on Saturday, the water level in the project was 541 feet as against FRL of 590 feet. The instant inflows were 2,76,390 cusecs, while outflows stood at 1,500 cusecs. Irrigation department officials say that with more rainfalls forecast in Bhima belt and in catchment areas of Almatti dam in Karnataka, more inflows are likely after a few days. 

Given the situation, it is expected that water levels in Nagarjunasagar are likely to reach the FRL of 590 feet and in recent years, it would be first time that the project would be receiving such volumes of water. The increase in water levels at the project means, assured drinking water for Krishna Delta, Rayalseema and the ayacut under Nagarjunasagar Right Main canal. 

Meanwhile, with moderate to heavy rains for past two weeks in Nallamala forest areas, the inflows into Kundu river are steady, which is resulting in steady climb of water levels in Somasila project. Increase in water levels of Somasila project bodes well for Nellore and Chittoor districts, as most parts of those districts are dependent on it for drinking water and irrigation water. 

On the other hand, due to heavy rains in the past few days, the ancient Sri Madiletaiah Swami temple at RS Rangapuram village in Bethamcherla mandal was flooded. Pilgrims had a tough time in  having darshan of Lord Madiletaiah Swami (Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy). A temple priest G Venkataramaiah said that in the last ten years, this was  the first time that rain water entering the temple premises. The flood water also entered the sanctum sanctorum. Residents in several low-lying areas on Saturday again had to deal with water entering their houses with heavy flow of water in Handri. But by evening, the flood water receded. 

Water levels at Srisailam dam 
884.2  feet - Water level
885 feet - Full Reservoir Level
211 TMC - Current volume
215.8 TMC - Total capacity 
1,94,107 cusec - Total inflows
2,81,803 cusec - Total outflows 
Water level at Nagarjuna Sagar
541 feet - Water level
590 feet - Full Reservoir Level
1190.42 TMC - Current volume
312.05 TMC - Total Capacity 
2,67,390 cusec -  Total Inflows
1,500 cusec- Total outflows

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp