7 gates of Srisailam reservoir opened, copious inflows continue

KURNOOL: Copious inflows continue into the Srisailam project, which is full, and water is being let downstream into Nagarjuna Sagar. As many as 7 of the 12 gates of the project were opened with the inflows increasing hour by hour.At 8 p.m. on Saturday, inflows at a rate of 1,94,107 cusecs were recorded while the outflows stood at 2,81,803 cusecs. There are 210.9946 TMC of water is stored in the dam against the total capacity of 215.8070 TMC, dam superintendent of engineer A Mallikarjuna Reddy said.

Large part of the inflows into the project were from Jurala project in Telangana. Inflows at the rate of 1,60,754 cusecs were received from Jurala, while it was 31,353 cusecs from Sunkesula barrage on Tungabhadra and 2000 cusecs from Handri river. Through spillway alone, water was released at the discharge rate 1,94,956 cusecs.

In fact, the inflows into Srisailam were above 2 lakh cusecs since 10:30 p.m. on Friday night and at one point, the inflows touched 2,39,793 cusecs and the outflows touched 2,83,609 cusecs. However, since evening, the inflows started receding and by Sunday morning the inflows might recede by another 20,000 to 25,000 cusecs.

At the same time, water level of Nagarjunasagar project is steadily climbing. At 8 p.m. on Saturday, the water level in the project was 541 feet as against FRL of 590 feet. The instant inflows were 2,76,390 cusecs, while outflows stood at 1,500 cusecs. Irrigation department officials say that with more rainfalls forecast in Bhima belt and in catchment areas of Almatti dam in Karnataka, more inflows are likely after a few days.

Given the situation, it is expected that water levels in Nagarjunasagar are likely to reach the FRL of 590 feet and in recent years, it would be first time that the project would be receiving such volumes of water. The increase in water levels at the project means, assured drinking water for Krishna Delta, Rayalseema and the ayacut under Nagarjunasagar Right Main canal.

Meanwhile, with moderate to heavy rains for past two weeks in Nallamala forest areas, the inflows into Kundu river are steady, which is resulting in steady climb of water levels in Somasila project. Increase in water levels of Somasila project bodes well for Nellore and Chittoor districts, as most parts of those districts are dependent on it for drinking water and irrigation water.

On the other hand, due to heavy rains in the past few days, the ancient Sri Madiletaiah Swami temple at RS Rangapuram village in Bethamcherla mandal was flooded. Pilgrims had a tough time in having darshan of Lord Madiletaiah Swami (Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy). A temple priest G Venkataramaiah said that in the last ten years, this was the first time that rain water entering the temple premises. The flood water also entered the sanctum sanctorum. Residents in several low-lying areas on Saturday again had to deal with water entering their houses with heavy flow of water in Handri. But by evening, the flood water receded.

Water levels at Srisailam dam

884.2 feet - Water level

885 feet - Full Reservoir Level

211 TMC - Current volume

215.8 TMC - Total capacity

1,94,107 cusec - Total inflows

2,81,803 cusec - Total outflows

Water level at Nagarjuna Sagar

541 feet - Water level

590 feet - Full Reservoir Level

1190.42 TMC - Current volume

312.05 TMC - Total Capacity

2,67,390 cusec - Total Inflows

1,500 cusec- Total outflows