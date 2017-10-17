Bid to ease traffic congestion

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and traffic police department officials on Monday inspected various areas in the city, which are being plagued by traffic problems.

GMC officials decided to shift illegal occupants on both sides of road margins and widen the U-turn for free flow of traffic at Chuttugunta Centre. They also inspected the Ethu Road Centre and proposed to widen the road to ease traffic and vacate traders from cellars at Old Club Road Centre. GMC has decided to take stern action against cellar occupants.

GMC officials suggested the traffic police department to impose fine against cellar occupants who are parking their vehicles at road margins. The officials decided to issue notices to those running businesses without providing parking space to their customers.

GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha and Traffic DSP C Papa Rao visited main junctions of the city and promised to take steps to resolve traffic problems.