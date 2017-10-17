Home States Andhra Pradesh

Bid to ease traffic congestion

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and traffic police department officials on Monday inspected various areas in the city, which are being plagued by traffic problems.

Published: 17th October 2017 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2017 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and traffic police department officials on Monday inspected various areas in the city, which are being plagued by traffic problems.

GMC officials decided to shift illegal occupants on both sides of road margins and widen the U-turn for free flow of traffic at Chuttugunta Centre. They also inspected the Ethu Road Centre and proposed to widen the road to ease traffic and vacate traders from cellars at Old Club Road Centre. GMC has decided to take stern action against cellar occupants.

GMC officials suggested the traffic police department to impose fine against cellar occupants who are parking their vehicles at road margins. The officials decided to issue notices to those running businesses without providing parking space to their customers.

GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha and Traffic DSP C Papa Rao visited main junctions of the city and promised to take steps to resolve traffic problems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp