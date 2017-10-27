Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government to ensure use of iodised salt in mid-day meal

The State government has decided to take stringent measures to promote the use of iodised salt in the meal programmes undertaken by the government, including midday meals. 

Published: 27th October 2017 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2017 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to take stringent measures to promote the use of iodised salt in the meal programmes undertaken by the government, including midday meals. 
Apart from including the iodised salt in government meal programmes, officials are also keen on creating awareness among the public towards using iodised salt. The Medical and Health Department conducted a state-level meeting and discussed the campaigns to be taken for promoting the usage of iodised salt.

According to National Family Health Survey IV, 91.1 per cent urban households, 77.4 per cent rural households and only 71 per cent tribal households are using iodised salt for regular cooking in Andhra Pradesh. The State government is planning to introduce strict guidelines and a monitoring system to ensure that required amount of iodine is being supplied through the meal projects. The officials are planning to conduct awareness campaigns in urban, rural and tribal areas to educate households on using iodised salt.
“We have conducted a state level meeting with all the departments.

We are releasing booklets, pamphlets for creating awareness among the public over the benefits of using iodised salt. We have instructed all the departments to check meal programmes, tests on salts etc,” said Meena Prasadini, Additional Director of Medical and Health department.
Meanwhile, food safety officials have identified that a majority of the pickling and canning industries are using raw sea salt for preparing products, despite banning the use of raw salt. As of now, iodised salt is being supplied from Gujarat and Kerala. 

“Generally powdered salt is not adulterated or its packaging is not tampered but in the case of crystal salt, it is being sold as iodised salt with tampered packaging. We have conducted raids and also seized few companies that are manufacturing uniodised salt. Smiling sun is the symbol that has to be printed on every packet to be identified as iodised salt. The usage of non-iodised salt is banned and strict action will be taken against those using it for pickling and selling it,” said N Poornachandra, Food Safety official.

Why iodine is important?
Iodine is an important nutrient required for thyroid functioning 
Too much iodine or too little of it can lead to symptoms of hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism 
The recommended intake of iodine 
from 14 years-150 micrograms (mcg) for both men and women 
During pregnancy 220 mcg 
During breastfeeding  290 mcg 
Iodized salt A quarter teaspoon, or 1.5 g contains 71 mcg or 47 percent of daily value

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
iodised mid-day meal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp