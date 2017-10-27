Andhra Pradesh government to ensure use of iodised salt in mid-day meal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to take stringent measures to promote the use of iodised salt in the meal programmes undertaken by the government, including midday meals.

Apart from including the iodised salt in government meal programmes, officials are also keen on creating awareness among the public towards using iodised salt. The Medical and Health Department conducted a state-level meeting and discussed the campaigns to be taken for promoting the usage of iodised salt.

According to National Family Health Survey IV, 91.1 per cent urban households, 77.4 per cent rural households and only 71 per cent tribal households are using iodised salt for regular cooking in Andhra Pradesh. The State government is planning to introduce strict guidelines and a monitoring system to ensure that required amount of iodine is being supplied through the meal projects. The officials are planning to conduct awareness campaigns in urban, rural and tribal areas to educate households on using iodised salt.

“We have conducted a state level meeting with all the departments.

We are releasing booklets, pamphlets for creating awareness among the public over the benefits of using iodised salt. We have instructed all the departments to check meal programmes, tests on salts etc,” said Meena Prasadini, Additional Director of Medical and Health department.

Meanwhile, food safety officials have identified that a majority of the pickling and canning industries are using raw sea salt for preparing products, despite banning the use of raw salt. As of now, iodised salt is being supplied from Gujarat and Kerala.

“Generally powdered salt is not adulterated or its packaging is not tampered but in the case of crystal salt, it is being sold as iodised salt with tampered packaging. We have conducted raids and also seized few companies that are manufacturing uniodised salt. Smiling sun is the symbol that has to be printed on every packet to be identified as iodised salt. The usage of non-iodised salt is banned and strict action will be taken against those using it for pickling and selling it,” said N Poornachandra, Food Safety official.

Why iodine is important?

Iodine is an important nutrient required for thyroid functioning

Too much iodine or too little of it can lead to symptoms of hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism

The recommended intake of iodine

from 14 years-150 micrograms (mcg) for both men and women

During pregnancy 220 mcg

During breastfeeding 290 mcg

Iodized salt A quarter teaspoon, or 1.5 g contains 71 mcg or 47 percent of daily value