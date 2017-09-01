Western Australia to invest Rs 3,000 crore in mining sector in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Government of Andhra Pradesh and Western Australia finalised Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of mines and geology, education, health, transport, tourism and women empowerment.Officials of both the governments exchanged the MoUs in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Premier of Western Australia Roger Cook at the former’s camp office, here on Thursday. It may be noted that AP and Western Australia signed a sister state agreement in December 2016 to work together in various fields.



Both Naidu and Cook agreed to finalise arrangements of collaboration in mining, industry regulation and safety supplying technical assistance to AP Department of Mines and Geology to support geological mapping. Western Australia is going to invest `3,000 crore in mining sector in the State.



Naidu said that Western Australia would extend technical support in mining and several other sectors. He also said that there would be staff exchange programme between AP Economic Development Board and West Australia in tourism, science and innovation. He said that the two states are looking forward to sign an MoU between N G Ranga Agricultural University and the University of Western Australia for research and teaching collaboration in fields of dry land agriculture after receiving Centre’s approval.