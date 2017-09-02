AMARAVATI (ANDHRA PRADESH): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday gave his views on the new Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes stating that these notes are not needed, while all transactions should be made online.



Speaking at a press conference here, Naidu said, “We don't need Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes. Small (denomination) notes (Rs 200 and Rs 100) are enough. We have to go for online transactions in a big way so that ultimately corruption is rooted out”.



Earlier, Naidu had welcomed the announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8 last year to demonetise Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes but expressed reservations over the introduction of Rs 2,000 notes.