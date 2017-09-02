TIRUPATI: A fire broke out in a kitchen at the complex of the famed Tirumala temple near here on Saturday. No one was injured, officials said.

The fire broke out in Potu, the main kitchen, where the food offering of the Lord Venkateswara temple is prepared.

TTD officials said the ghee soaked wall accidentally caught fire from the embers of a large burning oven.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, they said. Rains also eased the efforts of the fire fighting personnel.

No major damage was reported in the accident.

The kitchen prepares 'laddu', the famous sweet which is given as 'prasadam' or offering to the devotees.