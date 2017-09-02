Thumping victory for TDP in Kakinada Municipal Corporation elections, takes 32 of 48 seats

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The TDP on Friday comfortably won Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections by bagging 32 of 48 divisions while its ally BJP chipped in with three.

Party cadre broke into a victory dance when results of polls was announced. The opposition YSRC won just 10 seats, while three seats were claimed by TDP rebels who had contested as independents.

The election results will further boost TDP’s confidence as it comes in the wake of party’s victory in Nandyal Assembly byelection.

In KMC election, TDP had contested only 39 of the 48 divisions, leaving the rest to the BJP.

YSRC banked heavily on the Kapu and anti-incumbency factors to lift its prospects. TDP leaders including home minister Nimmakayala Chinna Rajappa and excise minister KS Jawahar were seen bursting crackers in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram.