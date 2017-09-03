GUNTUR : Human Rights Forum general secretary V S Krishna lamented that the State government is violating all norms to construct projects and not paying fair compensation to the project oustees.

The Guntur district committee conducted a meeting on “Nadusthunna Charitra - Hakkula Drukpadham” at Senior Citizens Bhavan, Kaviraja Park of Nandulapet at Tenali in Guntur district on Saturday.

Krishna further alleged that the government is freely violating human rights of the victims by using power and police and creating fear among the public. K Pavan, a member of forum from Visakhapatnam, criticised that the saffron group is provoking other religious minorities for spreading Hinduism and promoting hinduist fatalism in the country. Forum leaders G S Nageswara Rao, Dr A Subrahmanyam, Sk Khadar Babu, T Mohan, A Chandrasekhar, Md Anwar, G Madhava Rao and others participated in the meeting.