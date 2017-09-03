TIRUPATI: Failure of the monsoon has left agricultural labourers and small farmers in the lurch and the district administration has put them into deep trouble.Chittoor district administration has stopped payment for NEREGA works to the rural poor through the National Employment Assurance Scheme. Believe it or not, the debt has accumulated to `50 crore for the rural poor, who work under the very hot sun during the summer season.



In the last 75 days, payments to rural coolies, agriculture labourers and unemployed youth, mainly female and aged, has not been made. On one side, there is no proper agricultural work in the sowing season because of weak monsoon and on the other hand, the district administration has left the poor in the lurch.From March to June, payments had been stopped, and people were to be paid during June. In case of any delay, payments had to be made by the first week of July.



But all payments had been stopped for more than two months now. Through NEREGA, the district administration issued 6,54,694 job cards to the rural poor where 1,42,421 families have been included.

In this duration, a total of 2,09,000 coolies and working days were recorded. On an average, 42 working days are provided in the summer to all these workers.



The debts accumulation is `50 crore.

“If it rains, the season will provide good work, and sometimes work is available round the clock. However, this season, there has been no rain,” said Rangappa, a small farmer from Vayalapadu. Naveenamma added, “NEREGA payments help us to tide over during critical days.”Several villagers are demanding release of payments immediately. Sources in the district administration said that since two months there has been no allocation of funds for the purpose.