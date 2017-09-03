VIZIANAGARAM: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered at Gajalavalasa of Seethanagaram mandal in Vizianagaram district. Though the incident was suspected to have occurred on Friday night, it came to light on Saturday morning after villagers found the girl's body floating in a pond.

According to DSP Bobbili Soumya Lata, the victim, a class X student from Reddayavalasa in Bobbili mandal did not return home after school on Friday. Her parents thought that she might have gone to her friend’s house. Early on Saturday morning, the villager of Gajalavalasa noticed a body floating in pond and informed cops who identified it.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a medical shop owner and two residents of Gajalavalasa saw the girl talking to D Shankar Rao (23), a painter from Reddayavalasa on Friday evening. The eyewitnesses also informed the police that they had seen the duo going to an isolated place nearby.

“The pond is just 500 metres from the place where the witnesses saw the girl and the painter talking to each other. We suspect Shankar Rao might have murdered her,” said Soumya Lata.



Meanwhile, speculations are rife in the village that Shankar Rao and his friends had gangraped the girl before killing her. “Some injuries were found on the body. The rape angle can be confirmed only after post-mortem. Investigation thus far revealed that the victim was known to Shankar Rao, but they were not friends,”the DSP said.A case has been registered under Sections 376, 302, 201 of the IPC and Section IV of the POCSO Act.