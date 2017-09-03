VIJAYAWADA: Former Chief Secretary I Y R Krishna Rao found fault with the AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation decision to dispense with the services of about 175 district and constituency coordinators at one go without specifying any reason.Terming the decision as unfortunate, he sought the government to restore the system and ensure that it functions properly as engaging the services of the coordinators is a cost-effective alternative for implementing schemes. In a press release on Saturday, the former Chief Secretary said that the coordinators were put in place following a due procedure after a careful thought to build grass-root level leadership for cooperative society and bring the information about the schemes to the doorstep of the beneficiaries.



Stating that the experiment proved to be a successful alternative model welfare administration with minimum cost as compared to opening up of offices in all districts, he suggested that in case there was reservation with reference to a certain individual, they could have been replaced instead of doing away with the whole system.

Describing it as an example of thinking in the power oligarchies within the TDP to see to it that no political leadership grows at grass-root level in the unrepresented and under-represented communities, he sought the Chief Minister to review the functioning of Brahmin Corporation and give proper direction so that the corporation does not end up as an ornamental organisation.