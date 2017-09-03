GUNTUR: The police on Saturday registered a case against Banawat Mangya Naik for leaving a defunct borewell in his agricultural fields uncovered at Malapadu village in Bollapalli mandal posing a grave threat to children. Guntur rural SP Ch V Appala Naidu warned that stern action would be taken against the owners of defunct borewells who left them uncovered. People can inform the police about the uncovered borewells in villages, which were abandoned and defunct on phone No 9440796184 to avert mishaps, the SP said.