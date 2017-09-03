VIJAYAWADA: State HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao took stock of the ragging incident which recently took place in IIIT Nuzvid. Rao clearly instructed the Vice-chancellor of the institute to probe the issue and submit a detailed report. He further instructed the management to take serious action against the ones responsible for the incident and notify the department regarding the action taken on them.



On August 29, nearly 30 students from IIIT Nuzvid were injured by senior students of the same institute. Under the suspicion of disclosing the information to the management authorities, fourth year engineering students rounded up the juniors in the college auditorium and beat them. The college management didn’t let the police intervene in the case. The incident came to light two days after the incident.

At the time of the incident, both the director and vice chancellor of the institute were on leave. Taking advantage of the situation, the seniors attacked the juniors. Later the juniors lodged a complaint with the in-charge director. He allegedly stopped the police from entering the campus. He reportedly told the police not to involve themselves in the case to save the future and career prospects of the students.



Responding on this issue on Saturday, Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao instructed the management and the authorities to take severe action against those involved in the issue. He also directed them to set up anti ragging cells in the campus.

“Right from the beginning of the academic year, we had clearly instructed all the managements to take necessary steps to avoid ragging. Setting up anti ragging cells is also quite important. Students need to attend awareness sessions on anti ragging. I shall not spare any such incidents like ragging and severe action will be taken both on those found guilty and the managements,” he added.