GUNTUR : The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to widen 12 main roads in the city to ensure free flow of vehicular traffic. The city spread over an area of 160 sq km is fast growing in the wake of development of capital region Amaravati. The city is also witnessing rapid growth in population from the present 7.3 lakh. The floating population in the city is also on the rise. With the steady rise in population, the number of vehicles hitting the road is also increasing.



Hence, the GMC, in consultation with the traffic and other departments concerned, has identified 12 thoroughfares for widening to ensure hassle-free movement of vehicular traffic in the city. Emphasis has also been laid on road safety to prevent the rate of mishaps. It has also been proposed to expand the public transportation, which is mainly covering four routes now. The 10 km stretch from the bus stand to SVN Colony is the busiest now as it covers covers major part of the city. The main thoroughfares are not able to cope with the increase in the vehicle population in the wake of development. Hence, the GMC has come up with the proposal of road widening. As traffic jams during peak hours has become quite common at major junctions in the city, people have also sought a plan of action to ensure hassle-free movement of traffic.



Beautification of roads will also be taken up as part of road widening project. The GMC is planning to take up road widening works soon after getting an approval from the government. Central dividers will be set up on Chuttugunta - Medical Club, Anthony Church to Yethu road, Mudu Communist Bommala centre to National Highway. District Collector K Sasidhar has directed the GMC, police, transport other departments concerned to work with coordination in implementation of the road widening plan.