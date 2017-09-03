VIJAYAWADA: “As many as `1,427 crore has been spent by the government per annum towards production and promotion of coconut-based value-added products in the State,” Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has said.Participating as chief guest for the ‘World Coconut Day’ celebrations organised by the Coconut Development Board in association with Department of Horticulture in the city here on Saturday, Chandramohan Reddy said that coconut is associated with the socio-economic aspects of millions of people who directly or indirectly depend on the crop. It provides food, food security, livelihood security, export earning, import substitute and comprehensive protection to small holders and other agro-industries depending on it.



The Minister also assured that measures would be taken by the government in creating awareness among the farmers about best usage of modern technologies and harvesting techniques to earn a good source of income from coconut by-products. “Andhra Pradesh is the third largest State in coconut cultivation and stands first in the country in terms of yield. Special facilities in marketing coconut products are given priority as a few products like coconut milk have huge demand overseas,” he said.



Coconut Development Board (CDB) chairman Dr B N S Murthy underlined the need for improving coconut cultivation in the coastal area of AP where the climate is most conducive. He also urged the government to establish a coconut park in the State to encourage the use of coconut by-products like Neera and others which would also ensure fruitful business for the farmers. Later, Murthy along with Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy released a journal designed by the CDB to promote coconut cultivation.