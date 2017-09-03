GUNTUR: Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddharth got stuck in an elevator for 10 minutes in the city on Saturday. He came to inaugurate a gym at Don Bosco School in the city. The new gym was set up on the 3rd floor of the building. After inaugurating the gym, he got into the elevator to come down. But the elevator developed a technical snag and he got stuck in it. The gym management and police broke open the elevator door to rescue him. His fans cheered him when he came out of the elevator safely.