KADAPA : Having lost the ground to the ruling TDP first in Nandyal bypoll and then in Kakinada civic election, YSRC cief and Leader of Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday launched a mega mass contact programme ‘YSR Kutumbam’ to reach out to more than 1 crore households across the State.

Marking the eighth death anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, Jagan kick-started the programme in his native constituency of Pulivendula. During the ambitious membership drive, 4.3 lakh trained party workers will reach out to 1 crore households through door-to-door campaign to ensure that one member per household joins the YSRC.



During the programme that will continue until September 9, the YSRC cadres will also be trained to take the message of the campaign within a span of 20 days.“If we want to bring political enlightenment, we have to go to every house and tell people about the YSR’s good deeds and the loopholes in the TDP regime,” said Jagan. The YSRC chief also promised a change in the model of governance in Andhra, if voted to power.



Listing out the plans he said,” the YSRC, if in the chair, will form village secretariats which would work with people, ensuring decentralised administration and last mile delivery. As many as educated youths from each village will be given jobs in these secretariats and people need not to run after the people’s representatives for securing medical aid, pensions, ration cards and fee reimbursement.

There will be no ‘corrupt’ Janmabhoomi committees as the secretariats will be kept away from any political influence, he said.



As part of the campaign, a helpline (9121091210) was introduced through which citizens can give missed call to enrol themselves in the ‘Kutumbam’ and for every missed call, the caller will receive a reply thorough IVRS. Jagan said that the members would have direct access to his office. “All are welcome to bring the pressing issues under the TDP ruling to the fore. This campaign entails the citizens as active stakeholders in setting up the agenda for their next government,” he said. “My office will directly call the family in a few days and enquire about their problems. And I promise you all that the registered issues will be addressed as soon as the YSRC comes to power,” he promised.

Naidu is a curse to State: YSRC chief

Taking a dig at the TDP, the YSRC chief termed Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a curse to the State. “As long Naidu is in politics, people’s trust in the administration will never come back,” he said. Alleging that Naidu had reneged on all the promises he had made during the elections, Jagan said all sections of people have fallen victims to the TDP regime. “None was unhappy during the YSR regime. Every ellgible beneficiary got ration cards, pensions and fee reimbursement. But, it is a dream far away under the ruling of Naidu,’’ he said, adding that he would take a walkathon (Padayatra) from October 27.