VIJAYAWADA: The AP government has finalised the action plan to install and retrofit around 40 lakh LED streetlights in village panchayats in the state. The project will be launched in October and completed in one year time.The government has estimated to net a financial benefit of `669 crore, with savings on 444 million units of power. The programme is intended to enhance the living standards of rural people to the maximum extent.

Reviewing the impact of LED technology in rural and urban areas in a teleconference with officials on Sunday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked both Panchayat Raj and Energy Departments to make LED streetlight programme in villages as one of the best in the world.

He further suggested the officials to carry out a comprehensive study on scientific basis to know the actual energy saving in municipal streetlighting, which at present is expected to be around 133 million units. The CM said he wants to provide world class energy efficient services to the rural people on par with the urban areas like Visakhapatnam LED streetlighting programme which has been considered as the best in the world by the BRICS nations.

Chandrababu Naidu further told the officials that during his recent visit to USA, the Governor of California had informed him that they were able to utilise 40 per cent of energy demand with renewable energy sources, whereas discoms in Andhra Pradesh met 46 per cent, that is 63 million units of of the total 135 million units of the grid demand from renewable energy sources - solar and wind and enhancing energy efficiency besides strengthening of supercritical boiler units of GENCO thermal power stations.

He said it only shows, Andhra Pradesh had surpassed California and was happy to note that 11 per cent growth rate in energy demand recorded during the first quarter of the current fiscal. It is a positive indication for economic development of the state,he added.

Panchayat Raj minister N Lokesh said a high level meeting will be held on Monday to review the finalised action plan for implementation of the programme.Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar informed the Chief Minister that AFD Bank (The French Development Agency) has agreed to provide the financial assistance of around `1,000 crore for the implementation of the programme.

Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department) K Jawahar Reddy explained that in the initial phase of the project, 10 lakh LED Street Lights will be installed in five districts - Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor, East Godavari and Vizianagaram.

Rural revamp programme

40 lakh

Total LED bulbs to be installed

J669 crore

Expected net financial benefit in 10 years

444 million units

Energy saving targetted

1 year

Expected time for implementation

September 6

Tenders for supply of LED street lights to be opened

September 12