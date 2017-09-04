ELURU: West Godavari district Collector K Bhaskar has suspended an Assistant Executive Engineer (RWS) and five Panchayat Secretaries of Venkatapuram for the misappropriation of Swachh Bharat Mission funds to construct individual toilets in the Panchayat’s limits. He also wrote a letter to the Panchayat Secretary to suspend the secretary who was transferred to Chatrai mandal in Krishna district. He also issued showcause notices to the assistant engineer (RWS) and mandal parishad development officer.

The Panchayat has a population of 45,000. The toilets were sanctioned to big shots who already had multiple toilets in their houses.