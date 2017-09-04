Andhra Pradesh: West Godavari district Collector suspends 6 for swindling toilet fund
By Express News Service | Express News Service | Published: 04th September 2017 06:59 AM |
Last Updated: 04th September 2017 06:59 AM | A+A A- |
ELURU: West Godavari district Collector K Bhaskar has suspended an Assistant Executive Engineer (RWS) and five Panchayat Secretaries of Venkatapuram for the misappropriation of Swachh Bharat Mission funds to construct individual toilets in the Panchayat’s limits. He also wrote a letter to the Panchayat Secretary to suspend the secretary who was transferred to Chatrai mandal in Krishna district. He also issued showcause notices to the assistant engineer (RWS) and mandal parishad development officer.
The Panchayat has a population of 45,000. The toilets were sanctioned to big shots who already had multiple toilets in their houses.