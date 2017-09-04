GUNTUR: Chennai-bound passengers of the Pinakini Express had a lucky escape Monday morning thanks to an alert driver.

The loco pilot stopped the train in time when he noticed that the rail track had developed a crack at Mallipadu, 2 km from the Tenali railway station.

The train had left Tenali at 6. 30 am and the motorman noticed the broken rail a few minutes out. By the time he applied the brakes, a portion of train had already crossed the rail.

Railway workers have taken up repair works. The train resumed its journey at 8 am. Railway officials are inspecting the place of incident.