Close shave for Chennai-bound Pinakini Express passengers in Andhra Pradesh's Tenali
By Express News Service | Published: 04th September 2017 10:54 AM |
Last Updated: 04th September 2017 10:54 AM | A+A A- |
GUNTUR: Chennai-bound passengers of the Pinakini Express had a lucky escape Monday morning thanks to an alert driver.
The loco pilot stopped the train in time when he noticed that the rail track had developed a crack at Mallipadu, 2 km from the Tenali railway station.
The train had left Tenali at 6. 30 am and the motorman noticed the broken rail a few minutes out. By the time he applied the brakes, a portion of train had already crossed the rail.
Railway workers have taken up repair works. The train resumed its journey at 8 am. Railway officials are inspecting the place of incident.