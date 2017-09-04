VIJAYAWADA: Kisan leaders and social worker organisations have expressed concern over the alarming decrease of water in Krishna River downstream of Nagarjuna Sagar project.

Participating in a discussion on ‘Krishna in Crisis - measures to save the river’ jointly organised by Andhra Joint Action Committee and Muslim Ikya Vedika in Vijayawada on Sunday, they said it is high time concrete efforts were made to save the river, else there will be no Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh in the coming years.

“In last three years, water released into Krishna from upper riparian states has been on a decline and today it is not even one tenth of what it used to be,” AP Farmer Federation leader Y Nagendranath said and expressed concern that if the situation continues, the day is not far off, when Krishna will only flow till Almatti and not further. According to him, already for past few years, Krishna Delta has receiving meager water from Nagarjuna Sagar Project and in the coming years, it will not be surprising if the link between Nagarjuna Sagar and Krishna Delta gets delinked.He said though Pattiseema Scheme is providing water to Krishna Delta at present it could only last till November 1 and thereafter release of water is not possible as per the GO issued by the Government.