VIJAYAWADA: After the successful completion of the ‘Let’s Vizag’ and ‘Go Konaseema’, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation is all set to launch another campaign ‘Festive AP’ which is centered around the festivities associated with the State.

As many festivals such as Dasara, Diwali and etc are due on September and October, the APTDC is getting ready to launch the campaign aiming at attracting more people from other states.

The corporation is trying to make the best use of this opportunity by projecting Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram as the favoured destinations and the tourists from West Bengal, Hyderabad, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are the targetted lot. Also, the cities of Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Surat have also been kept in mind as more people of these places are travelling to different parts of the country as tourists.

This campaign is expected to be much bigger and louder than the previous two campaigns. In the ‘Festive AP’ campaign, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram would host some packages such as light illuminations, tubri competitions, classical and folk performances. The APTDC is also planning to organise 7-day events in these places during the festive season. The detailed 2N/3D to 4N/5D tour packages ranging between `3,600 and `7,000 have been prepared and they are categorised under 3 star, 4 star and 5 star to cater to various segments of tourists.