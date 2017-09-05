TIRUPATI: A minor argument between students of the regular engineering course and those of the dual engineering course of Sri Venkateswara University flared into a major clash on Monday leaving 10 students injured and damaging the furniture in the chamber of the engineering college’s principal.

Monday’s clash was a continuation of a spat between the two groups on Sunday over who should use the cricket ground first.

Finally, the regular students had their way after they pushed the others out of the ground. On Monday morning, insulted dual degree students brought some outsiders into the campus and attacked a few third-year engineering students. The scuffle soon got out of hand with regular students too bringing in outsiders for support. The faculty somehow persuaded the two groups to meet the principal and explain what happened. However, tempers ran high in his chambers and both the groups began attacking one another. The most aggressive were the dual degree students. Regular students raised slogans against them and demanded that the principal hand over Nithi Chowdary who allegedly led the team.