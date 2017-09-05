VIJAYAWADA: The 3 R’s programme, focused on improvising the standard of students studying from class I-VIII in all government schools of Krishna district is facing a tough time. A month into its implementation, hardly 10-15 classes have taken place. In municipal schools, teachers are lacking the urge to hold the programme for the students due to change of medium.

As per norm, all government schools should be part of the 3R’s programme, in which the under-performing students are taught with special care. It is a two month programme, from August 1 to October 1. The last three periods in the regular days of the schooling are to be devoted to this programme.

Teachers are not being enthusiastic enough to take these special classes. As the first cumulative examinations are going to take place in September, majority of the teachers are in a hurry to complete the syllabus.

By devoting three periods in a day towards 3R’s program, the teachers are finding it hard to finish the syllabus in the remaining five periods, especially for classes 6-9 as they have seven subjects. Speaking to Express, N Ramadevi, a telugu teacher in a government school said, “Initially we were happy with these special classes, as we thought every student in the class would be up to the standard. But as the days are passing by, we are facing difficulty in completing the syllabus and take up regular classes. So, instead of allocating three periods for the 3R’s program, we have brought it down to two.”

The 3 R’s programme aims to improve the students reading, writing and arithmetic skills. For instance, a class four student must be perfect with additions, subtractions and multiplications along with the ability to form one-line sentences. Those students who cannot perform these simple tasks will be trained accordingly in this 60-day period and it will be made sure that those students cope up and match upto the standard of their respective classes.

“This programme has been introduced to make sure that there are zero under performing students in government schools. We have designed special modules for the programme, where a baseline test will be conducted for the students and accordingly training will be given. The school managements cannot skip these classes and we will take action against those who are skipping this programme. It is no way to go with completion of syllabus.” said Deputy DEO of Krishna district K Ravi Kumar.