VISAKHAPATNAM: A three-year-old boy died after a concrete slab collapsed on him at Surya Chandra Play School of Visaalakshi Nagar in Vizag on Monday. The boy, identified as Koda Gautam, was going to toilet after having snacks when a concrete slab came crashing upon him. He was rushed to a private hospital, but was declared brought dead.No other students or school staff were injured in the incident. The district authorities have ordered a probe into the incident.

Goutam was the elder son of Koda Gopal Prakash and Satyavathi, natives of Munchangiput mandal of Vizag Agency. Gopal Prakash, a civil constable, shifted his family to Vizag some six years ago. Gautam’s parents admitted him to the play school February this year and just three weeks ago, they celebrated his birthday.

“The boy died on the spot. It took us around 15 minutes to recover the body from the wreckage. After hearing a thud, I rushed to the school premises and saw a portion of the roof had collapsed. I could not find any members of the management there. With the help of a few locals, I tried to remove the wreckage and recovered the body,” said Venkat Rao, an AR Constable who lives nearby the school.

Victim’s father Gopal Prakash accused the school management of negligence. “I heard that it was a good school from my colleagues and admitted my son in February. At around 10.45 am, I got a phone call from the school saying that Gautam had fallen down and I should reach the hospital as soon as possible. Before I enquired more about it, the caller just hung up. Without telling about it to my wife, I went to the hospital. But, doctors had already declared Gautam dead by the time I reached there,” said Gopal Prakash.