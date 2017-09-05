VIJAYAWADA: Measles and Rubella vaccination drive in Krishna district is about to come to a close this week on September 8. Till date, 93 per cent of the total target has been completed across the district in various schools and Anganwadi centers. However, there has been no scrutinization on the number of children who missed their school and those who suffered from fevers on the day of the vaccination.

Initially, the district health officials identified 9,49,191 children aged between 9 months to 15 years across the district for the MR vaccination. As part of the drive, 4,205 schools were identified and instructed to take part in the vaccination drive. The school managements acceded to the district administration and made their students go through the vaccination.

As on date, 8.98 lakh children in the district have been vaccinated and the remaining need to be vaccinated. However, the district officials have not scrutinized the children who missed their vaccine dose during the vaccination period.Speaking to Express, G Govind, a parent said, “My children missed their vaccination as they were suffering from Malaria fever. When we informed the school in charge, they asked us to contact the nearby Anganwadi center. We have taken a letter from the school management stating that my children missed the vaccine.

People in the Anganwadi center asked us to go to One Town hospital to get the dose. For the entire process, it took a full day and my children again missed their school. Initially, they said that vaccination teams would visit the schools again after completion of the drive to vaccinate those who missed in the first phase. But sadly there is no such provision.”

Meanwhile, children facing allergies from the vaccine is also going unreported in a majority of the cases. Children aged below 10 years had fever and other complications after the vaccination.

However, officials are citing that very minute number of allergic cases have been registered so far.

Speaking to Express, Krishna District Medical and Health Officer TVSN Sastry said, “The vaccination drive is going on smoothly without any complication. We are aiming to complete the vaccination by Tuesday or Wednesday. There is no dearth of stock and in fact, we received 10 percent excess stock from the State government. Over 10.2 lakh vaccine has been received and nearly 8 lakh units have been used so far. We are also making sure to provide a sufficient number of antidotes to those children who are allergic to the vaccine.”

