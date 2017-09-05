VIJAYAWADA: Anticipating early elections, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu exhorted the party leaders to get ready by December, 2018 for facing the general polls.

Expecting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has already opined that elections for Parliament, as well as the Legislative Assemblies of all States, should be conducted at a time, will prefer to go for the polls by the end of 2018, Naidu gave a call to the TDP functionaries to ensure that all seats are bagged by the yellow bandwagon.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offers sweet to NMD Farooq after his name was finalised as chairperson of Legislative Council in Guntur on Monday| Express

Addressing the party leaders at Mangalagiri of Guntur district on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the party’s thumping victory in Nandyal by-poll and Kakinada civic body elections had given the answer to several questions posed by the Opposition and wanted the party leaders to strive for victory of the party in all elections.“Every election is a lesson and we should review the results and chalk out better strategies for the future,’’ he said.

Reiterating that the coming general elections should be one sided to the TDP, he said that the results of Nandyal and Kakinada elections stood as the testimonies that people are with the TDP.

At the same breath, he cautioned the party not to be over confident. “We can not afford to take chances in elections and winning every poll should be our only target,” Naidu asserted.

Stating that the role of poll management is crucial, he said the efficiency of leaders and activists will help adopt the best practices in the poll management. While the responsibility of political management lies on public representatives, public management will be on part of government through implementation of welfare and development programmes, he added. The Chief Minister said that the Nandyal and Kakinada polls had foiled the conspiracies of opposition parties. “They (opposition parties) attempted to defame the government, but people stood with the TDP. Welfare and development schemes have convinced them,” he said.

Farooq becomes chairman of Legislative Council

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has finalised the name of former minister NMD Farooq for the post of AP Legislative Council Chairman. During a meeting held in Mangalagiri on Monday, the Chief Minister made the announcement. Farooq was recently elected as the MLC before the Nandyal by-election and strove for securing the TDP win. In recognition of Farooq’s contribution to the party in Nandyal by-elections, Naidu, who announced to give the Chairman post of the Legislative Council to a MuslimMinority, has kept his promise.

‘Yellow Book’ to narrate TDP poll craft

The TDP, which won the Nandyal Assembly constituency by-election and Kakinada Municipal Corporation elections recently, is going to a prepare a Yellow Book with the details explaining the strategies followed by the party during the polls. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked the party leaders to prepare the Yellow Book carrying the details of the poll strategy, style of electioneering and booth management.