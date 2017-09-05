VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at ensuring more safety to women passengers and school children in vehicles/vans, the government decided to impose additional conditions to the permits of contract carriages.

As per the orders issued on Monday by Transport, Roads and Buildings department Principal Secretary Sumita Dawra, the government made the following amendments to the Andhra Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules,1989.

Name of the driver, photo, driving license number, a copy of the driving license, address, telephone number and mobile number shall be displayed on the partition between the driver and passengers and should be clearly visible. Vehicles which transport school children shall be enlisted with the school authorities by the owner/driver of the respective vehicle who shall maintain a digital/paper record of it with the above details and provide it to the transport or police authorities, whenever demanded.

It may be mentioned here that the AP Legislative Assembly organised National Women’s Parliament in collaboration with MIT, Pune.

Based on the debates and discussions at the National Women’s Parliament, a declaration christened as “Amaravati Declaration for Women’s Empowerment’’ was published.

In the context of ensuring safety of women passengers and school children, while traveling in auto rickshaws and other vehicles, the government decided to impose additional conditions to the permits of contract carriages.