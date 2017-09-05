GUNTUR: Women and Child Welfare Minister Paritala Sunitha has said the government is spending `431 crore to provide nutritious food to 7.4 lakh pregnant women in the State under the Anna Amrutha Hastham scheme. Reviewing the implementation of welfare schemes with the officials of 13 districts here on Monday, she said funds would be allocated soon for the development of Anganwadi and ICDS project centres in the State.

Under the Balamrutham scheme, nutritious food is being provided to 14.15 lakh children. The government is spending `264 crore per annum on implementation of the scheme.The officials should ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the targeted sections, she said. H Arun Kumar, Special Commissioner, Women Development & Child Welfare, and other officials attended the meeting.