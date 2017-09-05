TIRUPATI:Flying in the air above the temple town of Tirupati and having a bird’s eye view of the holy place at the foot of the Seven Hills. Who would not wish for it? Now, that wish can become true, with Heli Tourism Package getting launched in Tirupati on September 9 or 10.

Bell- 206, a six-seater chopper has been readied for the heli tour and the trip would last 15 minutes. The tour will cover Tirupati, where important structures including Govindaraja Swamy temple, SV University, Chandragiri fort, Srinivasa Mangapuram temple, Srivari Mettu, SV Zoo Park will be shown.

However, it would not be violating the airspace of Tirumala, which is a prohibited zone.

MAK-Aerospace and Aviation Private Limited, which had an MoU with state tourism department for conducting helitours in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati will be starting its activity with Tirupati.

It had been already given eight acres of land near Central Bus Station, which is known as exhibition grounds.

“All the civil works like office building, ticket issuing counters, waiting lobby have been completed and the final works for helipad has been taken up and will be completed in couple of days,” SA Sabeer, regional director, MAK Aerospace and Aviation Private limited told Express.

According to him, the firm will decide on the number of trips per day based on the response. He said they are contemplating to use three helicopters during the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara as the pilgrim inflow would be maximum at that time.

The company is planning to expand its heli tour activities in a phased manner in Chittoor district covering Srikalahasti, Kanipakam and even planning trips to Ahobilam and Srisailam in Kurnool district.

He said though the launch was planned earlier, it got postponed in view of the President’s visit.

Similar tour packages would also be launched in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada to cover the important locations in those cities and surrounding areas.The focus will be on Vijayawada, as the new capital city is coming up near it, in coming days.