HYDERABAD: The big group company, which was interested to take over the assets and liabilities of scam-hit Agri Gold company, on Monday urged the High Court to grant four months time to undertake due-diligence exercise and come up with an offer. Its consulting firm Deloitte, which was doing due-diligence exercise, has filed an intervention application on behalf of the company showing interest to take over the entire business of Agri gold.

Senior counsel P Sri Raghuram, appearing for the unnamed firm, made this submission before a division bench of Justice V Ramasubramanian and Justice S V Bhatt while dealing with batch petitions by Telangana Agri Gold customers and agents welfare association and others seeking CBI probe into Agri Gold scam and return of the depositors’ monies.On earlier occasion, the senior counsel told the bench that the company was interested in taking over the assets and liabilities of Agri Gold company after conducting due-diligence.

On Monday, the senior counsel urged the court to provide access to the required documents which are in the custody of CID of AP state.At present, the identity of the ‘interested party’ would not be revealed at this stage as it may impact the company’s share value, he added.

Reacting to these submissions, the bench pointed out that there were some grey areas in the application such as non-disclosure of the company’s identity, final offer is dependent on the outcome of due-diligence, lack of clarity whether the offer made by the interested party would exceed the amount which would have been fetched in e-auction and so on.

When the senior counsel expressed willingness to disclose the company’s name only to the bench, the bench shot back saying “Why should the process be shrouded in secrecy? Already, two years passed in filing the present PIL case, but not a single rupee could be paid back to the depositors, the bench said.

The bench, however, directed the CID and the petitioners to file their responses to the intervention application by next date of hearing i.e. Sept 11.

Meanwhile, the scam-hit Agri Gold company brought a buyer, MMR Engineers and Contractors Private Limited which undertook to buy the four properties in AP state (three situated in Krishna district and one in Prakasam) at twice the rate that fetched through e-portal auction.

Responding to it, the bench allowed the buyer to deposit 25 percent of the `16.51 crore amount by Sept 11. Besides, it directed the CID to inform the highest bidders for these four properties in the e-auction to be present before the court on that day, if they want to improve on their offers in the light of the present development.